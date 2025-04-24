Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

US automakers will face easier federal rules in the race with China to develop self-driving cars

U.S. automakers developing self-driving cars will be allowed more exemptions from certain federal safety rules for testing purposes to help them compete against Chinese rivals

Bernard Condon
Thursday 24 April 2025 12:20 EDT
New Car Rules
New Car Rules (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

U.S. automakers developing self-driving cars will be allowed more exemptions from certain federal safety rules for testing purposes to help them compete against Chinese rivals, the Transportation Department said Thursday.

The department also said it will streamline crash reporting requirements involving self-driving features and will move toward national rules for the technology to replace a patchwork of state regulations.

“This Administration understands that we’re in a race with China to out-innovate, and the stakes couldn’t be higher,” said Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy in a statement. “As part of DOT’s innovation agenda, our new framework will slash red tape and move us closer to a single national standard that spurs innovation and prioritizes safety.”

