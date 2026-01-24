Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Firefighters battle blaze on top floors of Bronx apartment

Officials say firefighters are battling a blaze on the top two floors of a high-rise apartment in New York City

New York High Rise Fire

Firefighters battled a blaze early Saturday on the top two floors of a high-rise apartment in New York City, according to fire officials.

The 4-alarm fire in the Bronx started shortly after midnight and spread to multiple apartments in the 17-story building, according to a statement from the New York City Fire Department.

There was no immediate word on what caused the fire.

More than 200 fire and emergency crew were working at the scene, according to the fire department.

It was not immediately clear if anyone had been injured.

In video posted online, flames could be seen engulfing part of the top floors of the building.

