10 people are wounded in a shooting outside a New York City nightclub

Ten people were wounded in a shooting outside a New York City nightclub while they were waiting to get into a private event, police said.
About 15 people were standing outside Amazura nightclub at 11:15 p.m. Wednesday in Jamaica, Queens, when four men on foot approached the group of 16 to 20 year olds. Three or four men opened fire on the group, New York Police Department Chief of Patrol Philip Rivera said during an early Thursday news conference.
About 30 shots were fired before the gunmen fled on foot. They were then seen getting into a sedan with out-of-state plates.
There is “zero tolerance for these senseless shootings," Rivera said.
Six women and four men were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, he said.
A massive police presence and several ambulances could be seen outside Amazura in footage posted on social media.
The motive was not immediately known but Rivera said: “This is not terrorism.”