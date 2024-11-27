Massive balloons take shape ahead of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
They're up, up and — almost — away.
The massive helium balloons that will float through New York City for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade took shape on Wednesday, when they were filled with helium ahead of the big event.
“You see these giant balloons come to life and they’re really, really huge," said Stephanie Senkevich, one of dozens of people helping inflate the stars of Thursday's show. “You can see them start on the ground right next to you where you look taller than them. And slowly, slowly, they start to raise right above you.”
This year, 17 giant character balloons will travel from Manhattan’s Upper West Side to Macy’s Herald Square flagship store on 34th Street, alongside floats, performers, marching bands and more.
There will be six new featured character balloons — including Minnie Mouse, Goku from ”Dragon Ball” and a new Spider-Man — joining favorites such as Smokey Bear and SpongeBob SquarePants.