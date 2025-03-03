Storms, possible twisters to threaten the South just as New Orleans celebrates Mardi Gras

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Powerful storms with a threat of tornadoes are expected to punch through Louisiana and other parts of the South on Tuesday just as huge parades and costumed revelers are set to celebrate Mardi Gras in New Orleans and other southern cities.

The alarming forecast will be one of the first big tests for the National Weather Service after hundreds of its forecasters were fired last week under President Donald Trump's moves to slash the federal government. Former employees say the firing of meteorologists who make crucial local forecasts across the U.S. could put lives at risk.

Twisters, damaging winds and large hail are all possible Tuesday as a strong storm system moves across the nation's midsection into Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi, the federal Storm Prediction Center warns.

The bullseye is a zone designated at an enhanced risk of severe weather — an area stretching from east Texas to Alabama that’s home to more than 7 million people. That area includes Baton Rouge and Shreveport in Louisiana; Jackson, Mississippi; and Mobile, Alabama.

The New Orleans area is also bracing for strong storms, though Fat Tuesday's traditionally raucous annual rite of parades of floats and costumed merrymakers remain scheduled to hit the streets, with some changes still being worked out by authorities and leaders of “krewes,” social clubs that organize parades.

“We’re going to start off with an earlier start time,” said Elroy James, president of the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club. “All krewes have been willing to lean in and make whatever adjustments necessary.”

Yet just outside New Orleans in neighboring Jefferson Parish, officials canceled planned Mardi Gras Day parades due to anticipated high winds and thunderstorms Tuesday.

Mardi Gras floats “could become unstable” and heavy winds could “blow down trees and power lines," The National Weather Service warned. Wind gusts of up to 60 mph (97 kph) are expected Tuesday afternoon, the agency said.

“This is disappointing, but our top priority is ensuring the well-being of everyone in our community, and we must always prioritize safety above all else,” Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng said in a statement.

In downtown Pensacola in the Florida Panhandle, organizers are planning a Big Easy-style Mardi Gras festival that includes food trucks, dancing, live entertainment and a low country seafood boil.

—-

Martin reported from Atlanta. Associated Press Writer Freida Frisaro contributed from Miami.