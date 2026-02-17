New Orleans closes out Mardi Gras with color and style in photos
Bookmark
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks
New Orleans celebrates with revelry and parades as the city bids farewell to the Mardi Gras season.
Carnival events are popular for their spectacular and enormous floats, as well as the crafted outfits worn, such as Black masking Indians, whose beaded and bejeweled costumes are topped with feathered headdresses, or paradegoers walking the French Quarter in homemade costumes that capture the unique spirit of the Big Easy.
___
This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.
Thank you for registering
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks