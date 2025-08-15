Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Federal grand jury indicts New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell after long corruption probe

A federal grand jury has indicted New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell after a long corruption investigation

Via AP news wire
Friday 15 August 2025 14:09 EDT

A federal grand jury indicted New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell on Friday after a long corruption investigation.

Cantrell’s lawyer, Eddie Castaing, confirmed to The Associated Press that an indictment was returned, and her name was read aloud by a federal magistrate judge as a defendant. The charges weren't immediately known.

The indictment is the culmination of a long-running federal investigation into Cantrell, the first female mayor in the City’s 300-year history.

Cantrell, who is term-limited, will leave office in January. The Democrat has clashed with City Council members during a turbulent second term and survived a recall effort in 2022.

