New Orleans Archdiocese agrees to pay nearly $180M to victims of clergy sexual abuse

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 21 May 2025 19:30 EDT
The Archdiocese of New Orleans has agreed to pay nearly $180 million to victims of clergy sexual abuse under a settlement announced Wednesday.

The archdiocese, its parishes and several insurers will pay $179.2 million into a trust to benefit survivors, according to a statement by the committee that negotiated the agreement.

The money will be distributed after the church emerges from bankruptcy, it said.

