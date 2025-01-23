Bucks' travel issues departing New Orleans cause delay in Thursday's game with Heat
Milwaukee’s scheduled game with the Miami Heat on Thursday has been pushed back an hour due to the Bucks’ difficulties arriving from snowy weather in New Orleans
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Milwaukee’s scheduled game with the Miami Heat on Thursday has been pushed back an hour due to the Bucks’ difficulties arriving from snowy weather in New Orleans.
The NBA announced at 4:05 p.m. Central time — less than two hours before the game’s scheduled start — that it would begin at 7:30 p.m. rather than 6:30 p.m.
The Bucks had been stuck in New Orleans, where they had arrived Monday to prepare to face the Pelicans on Wednesday. That game got postponed after a historic winter storm Tuesday dumped about a foot of snow there, with many of the city’s roads remaining coated in ice a day later.
The Bucks weren’t able to leave New Orleans until Wednesday and still hadn’t arrived in Milwaukee by the time the scheduled game with the Heat was delayed. The Heat didn’t have any weather issues and were in Milwaukee in time to participate in a Wednesday morning shootaround.
“Thankfully we haven’t had to deal with the weather situation, but I think everybody’s glad we’re playing this game tonight,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “It just gets a lot more complicated when you have to push it down the road.”
___
AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba