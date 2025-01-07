New Orleans holds 1st parade of Carnival season 5 days after deadly attack on Bourbon Street

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Women dressed as angels, hands clasped in prayer, passed through New Orleans Monday evening to celebrate the first parade of Carnival season, just blocks from where 14 people were killed five days ago by a rampaging driver.

Hundreds filled the streets for the annual Joan of Arc parade through New Orleans' historic French Quarter. Organizers said they want the event to convey the city's spirited grit as it grapples with the violent New Year's Day attack but still persists with beloved traditions.

“We are celebrating life," said Antoinette de Alteriis, a captain of the Krewe de Jeanne d’Arc. "We are choosing hope and we are choosing joy.”

Before the parade, President Joe Biden paid tribute to victims at the nearby St. Louis Cathedral.

The attacker, a U.S. citizen who had proclaimed his support for the Islamic State militant group, was fatally shot in a firefight with police.

The Joan of Arc Parade, which began in 2008 and falls on the French hero's birthday, marks the end of the Christmas season, arrival of Carnival and the countdown to Mardi Gras. The next eight weeks are spent feasting, drinking and revelry before Ash Wednesday and the fasting associated with Lent.

Life Sacco, 17, served as Joan of Arc in the parade, donning a costume and raising a sword. The weight of the parade, which tells the story of Joan of Arc's life — from military bravery to burning at the stake to sainthood — is not lost upon Sacco. She said that the patron saint of France represents what the city needs: courage, endurance and the power of hope.

“It’s such an emotional time right now for the city of New Orleans, you can see it on everyone’s faces,” she said. “But I feel like the first parade of the year could help lift spirits.”

New Orleans has the largest and best-known Carnival celebrations in the U.S., with street parties, fancy balls and parades from simple neighborhood-based walking clubs to elaborate high-tech extravaganzas with massive floats laden with flashing lights and giant animated figures.