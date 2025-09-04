Hurricane Lorena weakens as risk of flash floods and mudslides for Mexico's west coast remain

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hurricane Lorena is weakening and was expected to revert back to a tropical storm Thursday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said, adding there's still a risk of life-threatening flash floods and mudslides for parts of Mexico's west coast.

The agency also issued watches for parts of the U.S. Southwest, where heavy rainfall from Lorena could lead to scattered flash flooding.

Lorena was a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 80 mph (129 kph). The storm was centered about 105 miles (169 kilometers) west-southwest of Cabo San Lazaro, Mexico, and traveling northwest at 8 mph (13 kph).

The forecast said that rainfall totals could reach 15 inches (38 centimeters) in some places in the Mexican states of Baja California Sur, Baja California and Sonora, with risks of flash flooding and mudslides into Friday.

Forecasters urged people on the Baja California peninsula and in northwestern Mexico to monitor the storm’s progress.

In Arizona and New Mexico, the weather center said that heavy rainfall up to five inches (13 centimeters) was possible and issued watches for isolated flash flooding into Saturday.

Lorena's track was still uncertain, with the possibility of a weakened storm making landfall in Baja California Sur or running parallel to the west coast of Mexico where the storm would dissipate over open water.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Kiko was still a Category 4 storm on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale with maximum sustained winds near 145 mph (233 kph), according to the hurricane center. It was centered about 1,520 miles (2,446 kilometers) east of Hilo, Hawaii, and was traveling west at 8 mph (13 kph).

Forecasters said that Kiko wasn't expected to strengthen in the next day or so, and should start gradually weakening Friday and into the weekend.

There were no watches or warnings associated with Kiko and no hazards affecting land.