Prosecutors say evidence is 'strong' against suspects in New Mexico park shooting that killed 3

Prosecutors in New Mexico say the evidence that police have collected in connection with a weekend shooting at a park that left three people dead and 15 others injured is “strong.”

That includes the accounts of multiple witnesses who identified two of the shooters by name, as well as police officers witnessing the same two defendants allegedly dumping firearms at an apartment complex after the shooting, according to new court records.

At least four people have been arrested on suspicion of murder: Tomas Rivas, 20, and three teenagers. The Associated Press typically does not name defendants younger than 18.

Rivas, who is charged with three counts of open murder, made a brief court appearance Monday via video from a jail. Prosecutors on Monday also filed a motion to keep Rivas in custody as he awaits trial, and a judge said that a hearing on his custody status is expected in the coming days. Las Cruces police, meanwhile, plan to hold a news conference Tuesday.

Authorities said Friday night's shooting happened at Young Park, where an altercation between two groups broke out after an unauthorized car show had drawn about 200 people. In their motion, prosecutors described it as “one of the most horrific incidents to occur in Las Cruces.”

One of the witnesses told police that they saw Rivas shoot one of the victims multiple times, striking the victim in the body and head, according to prosecutors.

Rivas and a 17-year-old male were arrested Saturday, authorities said. Two other male teens, 15 and 17, were taken into custody Sunday, but details about what led to their arrests weren't immediately released.

The Associated Press left an emailed message Monday with Rivas’ public defender seeking comment. The state public defender’s office confirmed Monday it is also representing the three other defendants but did not provide further comment on the allegations.

After the shooting, officers followed Rivas and a codefendant to an apartment where the codefendant was seen tossing a bag into a dumpster, according to Rivas' arrest report. Police quickly took them into custody and found four firearms dumped at the apartment complex that matched handgun casings found at the park, the report said.

Between 50 and 60 handgun casings were scattered across a wide swath of the park, authorities have said.

Andrew Madrid, 16, and Jason Gomez, 18, died at the scene. Dominick Estrada, 19, died later at a hospital, authorities said. The wounded ranged in age from 16 to 36 and were treated at the park or taken to hospitals.

The Las Cruces school district said in a statement on Monday that one of the victims was a local high school student.

“We are deeply saddened at this news and offer our condolences to all the families impacted by this senseless tragedy,” said Superintendent Ignacio Ruiz. “The events that unfolded over the weekend are difficult to understand, especially for our young people.”

At the time of the shooting, Rivas was prohibited from possessing a firearm because of a pending case in El Paso County, Texas, according to prosecutors. They said Rivas is facing charges there of evading arrest and smuggling of persons.

Las Cruces sits on the edge of the Chihuahuan Desert along the Rio Grande in southern New Mexico, about 40 miles (70 kilometers) from the U.S.-Mexico border.