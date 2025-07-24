New Jersey Little Leaguer cleared to play after being suspended for 'unsportsmanlike' bat flip

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The 12-year-old Little Leaguer who faced suspension from his team’s first state tournament game for flipping his bat after hitting a game-winning home run will be allowed to play Thursday night.

Marco Rocco of Haddonfield, New Jersey, tossed his bat in the air on July 16 after his sixth-inning, two-run homer in the final of the sectional tournament. Marco was ejected and suspended for a game over what the family was told were actions deemed “unsportsmanlike” and “horseplay.”

The family sought an emergency temporary restraining order that would allow him to play in the New Jersey state tournament that starts on Thursday.

Judge Robert Malestein ruled hours before the scheduled game that Marco could play.

“I am going to grant temporarily the injunctive relief,” Malestein said. “I am going to allow him to play in tonight’s game.”

The sides made their arguments before a judge in Gloucester County Chancery Division on Thursday afternoon, just hours before the game. The winner of the state tournament advances to the regionals, where it has a chance to move on to the Little League World Series.

What makes the ejection and suspension noteworthy is that Little League Baseball posts videos of bat-flip celebrations on social media that do not result in punishment.

In fact, Marco has tossed his bat in celebration in prior tournament games without warnings or punishment, according to the court complaint.

