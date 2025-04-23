Huge New Jersey wildfire continues to burn but evacuation orders lifted

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A major wildfire in New Jersey continues to rage, but officials have lifted evacuation orders affecting thousands of people.

The blaze broke out across 8,500 acres, forcing 3,000 residents to leave their homes and the closure of a large stretch of highway.

On Wednesday morning, more than 25,000 homes were still without power, as Jersey Central Power & Light scrambled to restore supply to the region, according to poweroutage.us and Lacey PD.

open image in gallery Firefighters battle a house fire in Lacey Township, N.J. on Wednesday ( AP )

Lacey Township Police declared all evacuation orders had been lifted after hundreds of people were forced to seek refuge in emergency shelters overnight. The Garden State Parkway, one of New Jersey's busiest highways, has also reopened after a stretch had been shut down on Tuesday night.

Officials are due to provide an update on the fast-moving situation at a press briefing later this morning.

The fires threatened damage to 1,300 structures in Ocean County – roughly 50 miles from Philadelphia – but so far there have been no reports of fatalities or injuries.

The Jones Road wildfire in Ocean County had reached buildings on the Oyster Creek nuclear power plant campus as of Wednesday morning, according to the local Lakewood Scoop newspaper.

open image in gallery As of Tuesday night, the fires had engulfed 8,500 acres and stood at 10 per cent containment ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Officials are yet to identify the cause of the blaze, and neighboring counties have been placed on high alert.

The Red Cross in New Jersey advised anyone outside to “not put wet clothing or bandanas over your mouth or nose”, stating that “moist air causes more damage to airways than dry air at the same temperature.”

The charity also advised parking cars outside in the direction of the evacuation route, closing windows and doors to prevent smoke, and wearing long-sleeved clothing.

open image in gallery Fires are still raging but evacuation orders have been lifted ( AP )

Jersey Central Power & Light said in a statement Wednesday: “Additional Crews Requested - Due to the complexity of the repairs, additional resources are required to safely restore power to your area. They will be dispatched as quickly as possible.”

The fire in the Greenwood Forest Wildlife Management Area burned more than 13 square miles (34 square kilometers) of land, fire officials said.

Debi Schaffer was among the thousands of residents affected by the blaze. She was caught in gridlocked traffic after evacuating with her two dogs while her husband agreed to stay with their 22 chickens, The Press of Atlantic City reported.

open image in gallery More than 300 people stayed at two temporary Red Cross shelters in Manahawkin and Manchester overnight ( Red Cross New Jersey )

“I wanted to take them in the car with me; can you imagine 22 chickens in a car?" she told the newspaper.

Around her Waretown house, it was “like a war zone,” she said, describing smoke, sirens and the buzz of helicopters.

The site of the fire is near an alpaca farm. The farm said in a Facebook post that the property wasn’t threatened and all of the animals were safe.

The blaze is the second major forest fire in the region in less than a week.