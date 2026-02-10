Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Malinowski concedes to Mejia in Democratic US House special primary in New Jersey

Former congressman Tom Malinowski concedes to Analilia Mejia in New Jersey’s Democratic primary for the U.S. House special election

Election 2026 New Jersey House
Election 2026 New Jersey House

Former congressman Tom Malinowski conceded on Tuesday to Analilia Mejia, a longtime progressive activist and former political director for Sen. Bernie Sanders, in the crowded Democratic primary in New Jersey’s U.S. House special election.

The special election is being held to fill the seat vacated when Mikie Sherrill stepped down to become governor.

“I look forward to supporting her in the April general election,” Malinowski said in a statement.

Mejia overtook Malinowski by a narrow margin on election night. The Associated Press has not yet called the race.

