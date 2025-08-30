Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Suspended Little Leaguer's bat sells for nearly $10,000 at auction

The bat tossed in the air by a New Jersey Little Leaguer to celebrate a home run that earned him a suspension later lifted by a judge has sold for nearly $10,000 at auction

Via AP news wire
Saturday 30 August 2025 10:40 EDT

The bat tossed in the air by a New Jersey Little Leaguer to celebrate a home run that earned him a suspension later lifted by a judge sold Friday for nearly $10,000 at auction.

All proceeds from the sale of 12-year-old Marco Rocco’s signed bat will be donated to the program he plays for, Haddonfield Little League.

“Marco loves Little League and is happy that he is able to give back to an organization that he is very fond of,” his father, Joe Rocco, said in a text. “Little League was such a big part of Marco's life for a long time.”

The auction by Goldin Auctions drew 68 bids. The winning bid was $9,882; the name of the winning bidder was not announced.

Marco's bat flip on July 16 in the final of the Little League sectional tournament resulted in an ejection, a one-game suspension and a legal fight.

The suspension would have kept him out of the first game of the state tournament. But Joe Rocco took Little League to court and won an emergency temporary restraining order that allowed Marco to play in the double-elimination tournament.

The incident was also commemorated with a pin available at the Little League World Series.

The bat flip drew attention from major leaguers, who sided with the boy.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in