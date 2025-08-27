Prosecutors seek seven-year prison term for wife of ex-Sen. Bob Menendez

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The wife of former Sen. Bob Menendez should serve at least seven years in prison for playing a pivotal role in a bribery scheme that put the New Jersey Democrat behind bars for 11 years, prosecutors told a judge Tuesday.

Nadine Menendez, age 58, was convicted in April, a year after her husband and two New Jersey business owners were convicted in a bribery scheme that left the Menendez couple with hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of cash, gold bars and a luxury car. A third business owner pleaded guilty in the case and testified against the others.

In presentence arguments, prosecutors cited “damning evidence” that showed Nadine Menendez began scheming how to profit off her relationship with the senator within a day of meeting him seven years ago.

“The defendant’s extensive, deliberate, and exceedingly serious criminal conduct calls out for a substantial sentence,” they wrote. “She corruptly agreed and promised that her boyfriend and then husband, a United States Senator, would use his power and his office to secretly act on behalf of the people who were lining their pockets.”

They said she also “corruptly agreed and promised to influence national security and foreign relations,” promising the senator's approval of billions of dollars in military aid to Egypt.

She also promised that the senator would help to disrupt multiple state and federal criminal investigations to benefit the business owners, prosecutors noted.

“In short, the defendant put the power of Menendez’s office up for sale in exchange for hundreds of thousands of dollars of bribes, including cash, gold, paychecks for a fake job, and a Mercedes-Benz convertible,” they wrote.

Lawyers for Nadine Menendez argued in their submission last week that their client “is not her husband, or her co-defendants.”

"Despite all of the Government’s efforts to present her as a vixen, the reality is far from that," they said. “Her entire life has been marked by men who have taken advantage of her, and harmed her, in myriad ways. An extended sentence is not warranted, needed, or appropriate under these circumstances.”