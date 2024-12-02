New Jersey's gas tax climbing by nearly 3 cents starting New Year's Day
Filling up your vehicle’s gas tank in New Jersey will cost an extra 2.6 cents a gallon starting on New Year’s Day
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Filling up your vehicle's gas tank in New Jersey will cost an extra 2.6 cents a gallon starting on New Year's Day.
Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy's administration said Monday the state's gas tax will climb about 6% to 44.9 cents a gallon.
The change stems from a review required under a new law to support the state's fund for transportation infrastructure through 2029. State Treasurer Elizabeth Maher Muoio said that in order to hit a statutory target of about $2 billion, the law requires the tax on petroleum products be adjusted to meet the revenue requirement.
The increase would keep New Jersey among the top 10 or so states with the highest tax on gasoline in the country, according to nonprofit Tax Foundation.
The tax rate can go up or down under the law. Under the previous transportation trust fund legislation, the rate was evaluated every summer, and went up less than a penny last year. The year before that it dropped by a penny, while it decreased by 8.3 cents in 2021.
The national average for a gallon of gas is $3.05, according to AAA, higher than New Jersey's average of $2.98.