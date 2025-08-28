Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
Federal officials investigate the discovery of cremated human remains in Nevada desert

Federal officials say they are investigating the discovery of cremated human remains in the Nevada desert

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 27 August 2025 20:17 EDT
Nevada Human Remains
Nevada Human Remains (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Officials are investigating the discovery of cremated human remains in the Nevada desert, a federal agency said Wednesday after a CBS affiliate in Las Vegas reported as many as 70 piles of ashes were found.

The Bureau of Land Management confirmed in an email to The Associated Press that the remains were found on public lands outside of Searchlight, about 50 miles (80 km) south of Las Vegas.

The Las Vegas TV station 8 News Now reported Monday that as many as 70 piles of ashes were found on BLM land along a dirt road. The CBS affiliate obtained photos showing small gray piles clustered together with cacti and rugged hills in the background.

The BLM said it was investigating the discovery along with the Las Vegas Metro Police Department. The police department referred all inquiries to the BLM, which declined to provide more information including estimates on how many piles were found.

There is no Nevada law barring the scattering of cremated remains on public land. BLM policy that allows for a person to scatter ashes limits commercial funeral homes from doing so.

