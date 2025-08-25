Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Trump latest
Netflix wins Japanese media rights for 2026 World Baseball Classic

Netflix has secured the Japanese media rights for next year's World Baseball Classic, marking its first live event it will stream in Japan

Via AP news wire
Monday 25 August 2025 18:00 EDT
Dodgers Padres Baseball
Dodgers Padres Baseball (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Netflix has won the Japanese media rights to carry next year's World Baseball Classic, marking the first time it will stream a live event in Japan.

Netflix will stream all 47 games of the tournament. Team Japan is the defending champion after winning it in 2023 when Shohei Ohtani struck out United States slugger Mike Trout for the final out in Japan's 3-2 victory in Miami.

A consortium of media companies, including Amazon Prime video, had the Japanese media rights for the previous World Baseball Classic.

Next year's WBC will be the sixth edition of the tournament and will feature 20 teams competing in four-first round pools in Tokyo; San Juan, Puerto Rico; Houston and Miami. It will start on March 5 with the finals slated for March 17 in Miami.

Netflix is also expected to be in contention to carry the Home Run Derby in the U.S. as Major League Baseball is considering its options for a three-year deal that would begin next year.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

