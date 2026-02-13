Thousands rally in support of Nepal's former king and call for monarchy's return

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thousands of supporters of Nepal's former king gathered outside Kathmandu airport Friday to greet him and demand the restoration of abolished monarchy in the Himalayan nation.

Gyanendra Shah waved to the cheering crowd from the sunroof of his car as hundreds of police officers in riot gear struggled to control the supporters crowding the main entrance at Tribhuvan International Airport.

“Bring back the king. We love our king more than our own selves. Restore constitutional monarchy,” the crowd chanted.

More supporters lined the route from the airport to the former king's private residence. The crowds were peaceful and no arrests were made.

The former king was returning from a trip to eastern Nepal.

Massive street protests in 2006 forced Gyanendra to give up his authoritarian rule, and two years later the parliament voted to abolish the monarchy as Gyanendra left the Royal Palace to live the life of a commoner.

An estimated 10,000 supporters turned out for a similar rally last year at the airport. Another pro-royal rally last year had turned violent leaving two dead and many injured.

Gyanendra has not commented on the calls for the return of monarchy. Despite growing support for the former king, Gyanendra has slim chances of immediately returning to power as the support is not as significant as that for other political parties opposing the idea.

The show of support for the monarchy comes ahead of crucial parliament elections next month. Pro-Gyanendra groups, which won about 5% of seats in the last election, are hoping to win seats.