Photos show violent protests in Nepal, with government buildings set on fire

Niranjan Shrestha
Wednesday 10 September 2025 12:20 EDT

A short-lived ban on social media in Nepal prompted violent protests in the capital, with demonstrators setting fire to government buildings and politicians’ homes.

Photos show smoke rising from the country's parliament building, the presidential house, the central secretariat — that houses the offices of the prime minister and key ministries — and the prime minister’s official residence. The building of Kantipur publication, Nepal’s biggest media outlet, was also torched and damaged.

