Curfew imposed in southern Nepal border city after mosque vandalism sparks protests

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A curfew was imposed on a key border city in southern Nepal after Hindu and Muslim groups began protesting against each other following the vandalism of a mosque over the weekend, officials said Tuesday.

The curfew orders issued by the Parsa District Administration said that no one will be allowed in the streets and all gatherings and demonstrations are banned.

The notice also warned that violators could be shot by security forces.

Armed soldiers and police officers were patrolling the streets of Birgunj, located 130 kilometers (80 miles) south of the capital Kathmandu, which is the key border point for importing much of the oil, goods and supplies from neighboring India to Nepal.

Muslim groups began protesting in the streets of Birgunj on Sunday against the vandalism of a mosque in a nearby town, which was followed by a separate demonstration by Hindu followers on the same day. Protests have continued since.

There have been no major clashes between the two groups and no major injuries noted, with only scuffles with riot police reported.

Clashes between Hindus and Muslims are rare in the predominately Hindu nation of Nepal, where the Muslim population is found mostly in border regions in the southern part of the country.