NCAA agrees to lift name, image and likeness recruitment ban

The NCAA will abandon a rule that stopped athletes from negotiating potentially lucrative name, image and likeness deals before enrolling in a specific college, Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti said Monday as he announced a settlement in a lawsuit over the policy.

Skrmetti and a handful of attorneys general had sued the NCAA over its name, image and likeness recruiting ban, arguing the rule violated antitrust laws.

The proposed settlement must still be approved by a federal judge.

In a statement, Skrmetti said “With a multi-billion-dollar entertainment industry rising from the foundation of college sports, the kids who make it all happen should not be the only people denied an opportunity to prosper."

An NCAA spokesperson said the proposed settlement “underscores our support for student-athletes benefiting from their NIL and our commitment to provide increased benefits to student-athletes at every stage in their collegiate experience, creating a sustainable model for the future of college sports.”

The agreement, if approved by the court, will allow college athletes to negotiate compensation for name, image and likeness deals before enrolling in a specific school, and it will allow third parties to negotiate name, image and likeness deals during recruitment windows.

The NCAA will also have to publicize any proposed name, image and likeness changes for the next five years and meet with states before the proposals can take effect.

Attorneys general in New York, Virginia, Florida and the District of Columbia were part of the coalition that sued over the policy.

The judge handling the case had previously ordered the NCAA to temporarily halt the policy while the case played out.