Dept of Education asks NCAA, high schools to erase records set by transgender athletes

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Department of Education took another step Tuesday in advancing the Trump administration's new transgender policy for sports by asking the NCAA and a key high-school sports organization to restore titles, awards and records it says have been “misappropriated by biological males competing in female categories.”

The department's office of general counsel sent a letter requesting the changes to the National Federation of State High School Associations and the NCAA. In a news release, the department said the request was “entirely consistent with the NCAA's new policy.”

The day after President Donald Trump signed an executive order last week aimed at banning transgender athletes from women's and girls sports, the NCAA changed its participation policy to restrict competition in women's sports to athletes who were assigned female at birth.

Neither the NCAA nor the high school federation immediately returned emails from The Associated Press seeking comment.

The most obvious target for reallocation on the college level would come in women's swimming, where transgender swimmer Lia Thomas won the national title in the 500-yard freestyle in 2022.

While the NCAA probably could go back and rewrite its record book, the way it has when recruiting and other violations have stripped titles from certain schools, changing high school records would likely take an effort from individual state high school associations across the country.

"The Trump Education Department will do everything in our power to right this wrong and champion the hard-earned accomplishments of past, current, and future female collegiate athletes,” said Candice Jackson, deputy general counsel at the department.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports