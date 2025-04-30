Ray Romano and Sebastian Maniscalco share banter while atop Italian Alps in Winter Olympics promo

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

NBC is continuing its strategy of infusing the Olympics with pop culture and celebrity appeal to generate momentum ahead of the Milan-Cortina Winter Games in Italy next year.

This time, Italian American comedians Ray Romano and Sebastian Maniscalco will make their debut during a comical promotion, the network said on Wednesday. The commercial will air during NBC’s Kentucky Derby coverage on Saturday.

In the spot, Romano and Maniscalco stand atop the Italian Alps with snowboards in hand, attempting to discuss thrilling winter sports like skiing, snowboarding and luge. But their discussion is repeatedly sidetracked by their shared obsession with Italian food.

“Ray and I teamed up for the Olympics, two Italian guys trying to figure out winter sports,” Maniscalco said in a statement. “Let’s just say, we thought ‘luge’ was a type of pasta.”

Romano and Maniscalco filmed the commercial in Los Angeles, with the mountaintop backdrop brought to life by Industrial Light & Magic, the visual effects company founded by George Lucas and recently known for its work on “The Mandalorian.”

The network said Romano and Maniscalco were an easy choice to start building anticipation for the Winter Games.

“Both are instantly recognizable, deeply beloved, and naturally funny,” said Joseph Lee, senior vice president of creative marketing, sports and entertainment at NBC. He said the network is using the same playbook of enlisting entertainers and athletes.

Last year, popular figures who appeared in promo spots included Snoop Dogg, Megan Thee Stallion, Simone Biles, Peyton Manning, Cardi B, SZA and Lily Collins.

“We’re running the same playbook across the campaign: pairing entertainment personalities with the Olympics (and often Olympians) in fun, unexpected ways,” Lee said. “It’s how we’ll continue to keep the Games culturally relevant — and genuinely entertaining.”