NBA fines Grizzlies' Ja Morant $75,000 for continued finger-gun gestures, after warning him to stop

Ja Morant showed off an imaginary gun

Tim Reynolds
Friday 04 April 2025 12:06 EDT

Ja Morant showed off an imaginary gun. The NBA hit back with a real fine.

A day after Morant again used his aiming-a-gun gesture to celebrate making 3-pointers, the Grizzlies’ star was fined $75,000 by the league Friday. It’s the second time this week that Morant — who was suspended twice in 2023 for incidents with actual weapons — heard from the league about mimicking the act of using a gun during a game.

The league called the gesture “inappropriate,” adding that “Morant was previously warned by the league office that this gesture could be interpreted in a negative light.”

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

