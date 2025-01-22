NBA postpones Bucks-Pelicans game after historic snow storm in New Orleans
The NBA has postponed Wednesday night’s game in New Orleans between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Pelicans after a historic winter storm dumped about a foot of snow in the Big Easy
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
The NBA has postponed Wednesday night's game in New Orleans between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Pelicans after a historic winter storm dumped about a foot of snow in the Big Easy.
Tuesday's winter storm made road travel treacherous in a subtropical city with minimal snow-clearing equipment on hand.
The Milwaukee Bucks beat the weather by flying in Monday, a day earlier than usual, in the event that road conditions became safe enough to hold the game at the 18,000-seat, downtown Smoothie King Center.
But temperatures remained in the 30s on Wednesday, many main highways in the metro areas were closed by authorities and surface roads throughout town remained coated in ice.
Schools and businesses throughout the area also remained closed on Wednesday.
The Bucks are scheduled to play in Miami on Thursday, and it was unclear whether the team would have to wait until the day of the game to fly out of New Orleans.
Louis Armstrong International Airport canceled all commercial departures on Wednesday.
The Pelicans are scheduled to play in Memphis on Friday night.
___
AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba