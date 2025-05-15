NATO's procurement agency under investigation for alleged corruption linked to military contracts

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte said Thursday that the organization’s procurement agency is cooperating with police investigating corruption and fraud allegations involving the purchase of military equipment.

The NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) helps the 32 members of the world’s biggest security alliance and their partners to buy defense equipment and other security systems and support. NATO as an organization does not own any weapons.

The European Union’s criminal justice agency, Eurojust, said Thursday that it had provided support for a cross-border investigation into alleged corruption involving current and former NSPA employees. The investigation stretches to Spain and Luxembourg, where the NSPA is based.

Rutte said that the NATO agency is “working very closely with all the relevant authorities, and obviously we will continue doing that. We want to get to the root of this.” He spoke in Turkey where he was chairing a meeting of NATO foreign ministers.

Belgian prosecutors said Wednesday that two suspects in the western region of Flanders had been taken in for questioning over the allegations. One was arrested, the other released. No names or details about them were provided.

They said that the probe is focusing on possible “irregularities” in the awarding of contracts to defense companies to buy military equipment like ammunition and drones, which have become a decisive factor in Russia’s war on Ukraine.

The prosecutors suspect that agency employees might have given confidential information to the companies to help them win contracts, and that money may have been laundered through consultancy firms set up for the purpose.