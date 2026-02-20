Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Photos of NATO-led military exercises in Germany

Thousands of troops from more than a dozen nations attended NATO-led military exercises in northern Germany called Steadfast Dart 2026.

This first deployment in Europe of NATO’s high readiness spearhead force involved warships, aircraft and soldiers from 13 nations: Italy, Greece, Germany, the Czech Republic, Spain, Lithuania, Estonia and Turkey, with support from France, Belgium, Poland, the UK and the Netherlands.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

