US-Immigration-Raids-Los Angeles-Photo-Gallery

The Associated Press
Sunday 08 June 2025 18:16 EDT

Tear gas was fired at protesters in Los Angeles when some demonstrators moved close to National Guard troops and police and shouted insults at them. President Donald Trump deployed the Guard after protests erupted when federal immigration authorities arrested dozens of people across the city.

___

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

