A 17-year-old shooter killed himself after fatally wounding a female student in a shooting at a Nashville high school on Wednesday, police said.

MNPD spokesperson Don Aaron said during a news conference that two others who were injured in the shooting at Antioch High School are being treated at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Aaron said there were two school resource officers in the building when the shooting happened. They were not in the immediate vicinity of the cafeteria where the shooting took place, and by the time they got down there, the shooting had stopped and the shooter had shot himself, Aaron said.

The school has about 2,000 students and is located in a neighborhood of Nashville about 10 miles (16 kilometers) southeast of downtown.

School officials ashed parents not to go to the high school to pick up their children but to go to a nearby hospital instead. Students were being bused there as they were released from the school by police.

The FBI in Nashville referred questions to the Metro Nashville Police Department, which is leading the investigation, spokesperson Elizabeth Clement-Webb said in an email. She said Nashville police had not asked for the FBI's help in the investigation as of early Wednesday afternoon.

School shootings have been top of mind in Nashville. In March 2023, a shooter killed three 9-year-olds and three adults at a private Christian elementary school in the city, The Covenant School.