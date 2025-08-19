Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

NASA's Webb telescope finds a new tiny moon around Uranus

The Webb Space Telescope has spotted a new tiny moon orbiting Uranus

Adithi Ramakrishnan
Tuesday 19 August 2025 12:40 EDT
Uranus New Moon
Uranus New Moon

The Webb Space Telescope has spotted a new tiny moon orbiting Uranus.

The new member of the lunar gang, announced Tuesday by NASA, appears to be just six miles (10 kilometers) wide. It was spotted by the telescope's near-infrared camera during observations in February.

Scientists think it hid for so long — even eluding the Voyager 2 spacecraft during its flyby about 40 years ago — because of its faintness and small size.

Uranus has 28 known moons that are named after characters from Shakespeare and Alexander Pope. About half are smaller and orbit the planet at closer range. This newest addition, still nameless, ups the planet's total moon count to 29.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

