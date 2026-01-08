Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

NASA cancels spacewalk due to medical issue and may bring the crew back early

NASA says it has canceled the year's first spacewalk and may bring its crew back early from the International Space Station due to a medical issue

NASA Spacewalk Postpone
NASA Spacewalk Postpone

NASA canceled its first spacewalk of the year and may bring its crew back early from the International Space Station due to an onboard medical issue.

The spacewalk was supposed to happen on Thursday, but was postponed because of an unspecified medical concern with an astronaut, who was not identified, the space agency said.

NASA said the crew member is now stable, but it's “actively evaluating all options” including an early end to the mission.

“Safely conducting our missions is our highest priority,” said NASA spokesperson Cheryl Warner in a statement.

The U.S.-Japanese-Russian crew of four have been at the orbiting lab since August after launching from Florida.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in