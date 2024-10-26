NASA astronaut is released from the hospital after returning from space

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



A NASA astronaut who was briefly hospitalized after returning from space has been released, the space agency said Saturday.

NASA’s Matthew Dominick, Michael Barratt and Jeanette Epps, and Russia’s Alexander Grebenkin were flown to the hospital for additional medical checks Friday after parachuting into the Gulf of Mexico off the Florida coast aboard a SpaceX capsule.

Three were released and returned to Houston. A NASA astronaut — who was not identified — was kept for observation for an unspecified medical issue. The space agency declined to identify the astronaut or release details about their condition, citing patient privacy.

The crew arrived at the International Space Station in March and should have been back on Earth two months ago. But the return trip was delayed by Boeing's new Starliner astronaut capsule and Hurricane Milton.

