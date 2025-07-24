Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Photos of Britain's Starmer and India's Modi sealing a major trade agreement

Kin Cheung
Thursday 24 July 2025 09:46 EDT

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi have sealed a major trade agreement that will reduce tariffs on products like Scotch whisky and Indian spices.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

