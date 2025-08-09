Powerful AP photos show the scars of a survivor of the Nagasaki atomic bombing

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

On the 80th anniversary of the atomic bombing of Nagasaki, Japan, The Associated Press is republishing the extraordinary photos of one survivor of the attack.

Sumiteru Taniguchi, who died in 2017, was 16 when a U.S. B-29 dropped the bomb on the city. The scars on his back, burned raw by the blast, bore silent witness to that day, August 9, 1945, in an unspoken testimony inscribed in flesh.

The photos, originally published in 2015 by Eugene Hoshiko, the AP chief photographer in Tokyo, show more than remnants of extreme trauma. Taniguchi considered them to be warnings, evidence shown freely so no one could say they hadn’t seen the horrific results of nuclear warfare.

Even after his death, Taniguchi’s legacy endures. As co-chairperson of Nihon Hidankyo, a Japanese organization of survivors of the U.S. atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, for decades he helped lead activists pushing for the end to nuclear weapons.

When Nihon Hidankyo was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2024, many recalled Taniguchi’s quiet, unwavering voice and the scars he refused to hide.

Here is the original story from 2015, published on the 70th anniversary of the attacks:

___

Struggling a bit with a left arm that has never straightened out, Sumiteru Taniguchi slowly peeled the undershirt off his frail 86-year-old body to show two visitors his scars from the atomic bomb attack on Nagasaki.

For 70 years, he has lived with them, a web of wounds covering most of his back, and the remains of three ribs that half rotted away and permanently press against his lungs, making it hard to breathe. His wife still applies a moisturizing cream every morning to reduce irritation from the scars. Not a day goes by without pain.

He was 16 and on the job as a letter carrier when the powerful blast threw him from his bicycle. He had been about 1.8 kilometers (1.1 miles) from the epicenter of the “Fat Man” plutonium bomb that detonated over Nagasaki on Aug. 9, 1945, killing more than 70,000 people. Six days later, Japan surrendered, ending World War II.

Speaking in a weak voice with some effort, he told the story last month of wandering for three days in a daze, unaware of the seriousness of his injuries. He felt something like a ragged cloth hanging from his back, shoulder and arm: It was his skin.

He would spend the next 21 months lying on his stomach, getting treatment for his burned back, decomposing flesh and exposed bones. Going in and out of consciousness, he could hear the nurses passing by in the hallway asking each other if the boy was still breathing. He thought: “Just kill me.”

Because he lay immobile for so long, as one of his teenage arm bones grew, it blocked the joint at the elbow so he can’t fully extend the arm.

Taniguchi hopes no one else will have to suffer the pain of nuclear weapons. He heads a Nagasaki survivors group working against nuclear proliferation, though old age and pneumonia are making it harder for him to play an active role. After so many years, his words are tinged with frustration.

“I want this to be the end,” he said, slipping his shirt back on.

___

This is a photo gallery curated by Associated Press photo editors.