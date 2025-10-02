Myanmar's military says it has recaptured a key central town from ethnic rebels

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Myanmar’s military has taken back control of a major district capital in Shan State more than a year after losing it to an armed ethnic minority rebel group, state media reported on Thursday.

The recapture of Kyaukme, about 115 kilometers (70 miles) northeast of Mandalay, the country’s second-largest city, is the latest setback suffered by the ethnic militias fighting the army. Its fall could not be independently confirmed because the military does not allow journalists free access to the area, but the claim has not been challenged.

The military has stepped up activity in recent months, on the ground and with airstrikes, to retake areas controlled by the resistance ahead of elections it has promised to hold beginning Dec. 28.

Kyaukme, which sits on a major highway trading route linking central Myanmar to China, had since August last year been under the control of the Ta’ang National Liberation Army, or TNLA, a member of the Three Brotherhood Alliance of ethnic armed groups.

A report in the state-run Myanma Alinn newspaper said Kyaukme was completely captured by the army on Wednesday afternoon after a three-week operation to retake it. The report, which published photos of soldiers in key points of the town, said the military was working to restore the town’s administrative functions and ensure the safe return of residents who had fled to avoid fighting.

The Ta’ang National Liberation Army did not immediately respond to requests from The Associated Press for comment, though on the Telegram messaging platform on Wednesday, it accused the military of attacking Kyaukme with airstrikes and heavy weapons, setting official buildings on fire and triggering fierce fighting in nearby villages.

The members of the Three Brotherhood Alliance, which also include the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army, or MNDAA, and the Arakan Army, have been fighting for decades for greater autonomy from Myanmar’s central government. They are loosely allied with the People’s Defense Force, the pro-democracy resistance that emerged to fight military rule after the army seized power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in February 2021.

Beginning in October 2023, the alliance’s members captured and controlled significant swaths of territory in northeastern Myanmar near the Chinese border and in western Myanmar.

However, their offensive in Shan State slowed following a series of China-brokered ceasefires earlier this year, allowing the army to retake major cities, including Lashio in April, and Nawnghkio, adjacent to Kyaukme, in July.