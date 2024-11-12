My Chemical Romance returns with 'The Black Parade' tour

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Nearly two decades ago, My Chemical Romance released their career-defining rock opera, “The Black Parade,” cementing their shift from mainstays of the emo scene to mainstream recognition and becoming one of the most inventive bands of the 21st century.

In 2025, fans will get to experience the 2006 album once again: The band will embark on a 10-date North American stadium tour, where they will perform “The Black Parade” in full, on the heels of their headlining performance last month at Las Vegas' When We Were Young Festival.

The tour, announced Tuesday, kicks off July 11 in Seattle, concluding on Sept. 13 in Tampa, Florida. It hits San Francisco; Los Angeles; Arlington, Texas; East Rutherford, New Jersey; Philadelphia; Toronto; Chicago and Boston.

Each date will feature a different opener, from veterans like Alice Cooper and Devo to alternative rock contemporaries like Evanescence and Thursday as well as newer talent, like 100 Gecs and Wallows.

My Chemical Romance formed in 2001 and released four studio albums across their career, first breaking through with 2004's “Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge.” They announced their breakup in 2013; a year later, they released a greatest hits collection titled “May Death Never Stop You.” In 2019, they announced a reunion, later revealing they'd privately reunited two years earlier.

A reunion tour was scheduled for 2020, rescheduled for the pandemic, and postponed until 2022. That year, they released their first new song since 2014: “The Foundations of Decay.”

Tickets will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time.