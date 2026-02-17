Ramadan ushers in a month of fasting, worship and charity for Muslims worldwide, in photos
Muslims worldwide will begin daily fasting from dawn to sunset as Ramadan starts, marking a period of worship, reflection and charity. The holy month, the ninth in the Islamic lunar calendar, brings families together for meals to break the fast. This year, Ramadan is expected to begin around Feb. 18 or 19, but the actual start may vary by country due to differing moon sighting practices.
