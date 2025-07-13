Nigeria’s former president Muhammadu Buhari dies in London aged 82
The former president of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, has died aged 82 in London, his press secretary said Sunday.
He led Africa’s most populous nation twice: first as a military head of state from 1983 to 1985, then as a democratically elected president from 2015-2023.
Buhari had been receiving medical treatment in London in recent weeks, and had often travelled to London in the past for medical attention.
He was the first president to defeat a sitting president when he was elected in 2015, overseeing the country’s worst economic period and fight against insurgency.
Married twice, Buhari had ten children.
