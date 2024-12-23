Mozambique court upholds the governing party's presidential election victory as protests flare again
Mozambique’s highest court has upheld the governing party’s win in the October presidential election following weeks of opposition protests in which more than 100 people have died
Mozambique's highest court on Monday upheld the governing party's win in the October presidential election following weeks of opposition protests in which more than 100 people have died.
The court, called the Constitutional Council, said irregularities in the election “did not substantially influence the results” and that Daniel Chapo with the governing party, Frelimo, won with 65.17% of the vote, while opposition politician Venâncio Mondlane had 24.29%. The court revised the initial results that said Chapo received 70%.
Soon after the announcement of the results, Mondlane's supporters again took to the streets in the capital of the southern African nation, Maputo, burning tires and blocking roads.
Mondlane had challenged the election results, accusing Frelimo of rigging the vote.
He threatened chaos if the Constitutional Council declared Chapo the winner and has called for a “shutdown” starting Friday.