Country star Morgan Wallen sentenced in chair-throwing case

Country music star Morgan Wallen on Thursday pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment for throwing a chair from the rooftop of a six-story bar in Nashville and nearly hitting two police officers with it.

Wallen, who appeared in court alongside his attorney, was sentenced to spend seven days in a DUI education center and be under supervised probation for two years.

“Conditionally guilty,” Wallen said when Judge Cynthia Chappell asked how he would plead.

According to the arrest affidavit, Wallen was accused of throwing a chair off the roof of Chief’s bar on April 7. The chair landed about a yard (meter) from the officers, who spoke to witnesses and reviewed security footage. Witnesses told officers that they saw Wallen pick up a chair, throw it off the roof and laugh about it.

Shortly after the incident, Wallen issued a statement in which he said he accepted “responsibility” and was “not proud” of his behavior. The statement did not include an apology but did mention making “amends” and touching base with law enforcement.

The “One Thing at a Time” singer was initially charged with three felony counts of reckless endangerment and one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

Worrick Robinson, Wallen's attorney, said in a statement that the singer “has cooperated fully with authorities throughout these last eight months, directly communicating and apologizing to all involved."

“Upon the successful completion of his probation, the charges will be eligible for dismissal and expungement,” Robinson added.

Wallen did not make a statement after the brief 10-minute hearing concluded on Thursday. Instead, he was quickly escorted out by several security guards.

Wallen is one of the biggest names in contemporary country and was named the Country Music Association Awards' entertainer of the year last month.

In 2021, Wallen was suspended indefinitely from his label after video surfaced of him shouting a racial slur. In 2020, he was arrested on public intoxication and disorderly conduct charges after being kicked out of Kid Rock’s bar in downtown Nashville.