Historically Black colleges issue lockdown orders, cancel classes after receiving threats

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A series of reported threats toward historically Black colleges and universities across the U.S. on Thursday led to lockdown orders, canceled classes and heightened security.

Authorities did not elaborate on the type of threats that were made and no injuries had been reported. Although lockdowns have since been lifted, in an era of mass shootings — and following a wave of violence Wednesday and a spate of hoax calls about active shooters at the start of the school year — the schools that received threats reacted with an abundance of caution, calling off classes for the rest of the week and sending students home.

U.S. Rep. Troy Carter, a Louisiana Democrat, called the threats “reprehensible attacks” and said that any threat made against HBCUs is “a threat against us all.”

“These attacks cannot be tolerated, minimized, or ignored,” he said. “They must be met with swift and decisive action.”

Southern University in Louisiana, which reported a “potential threat to campus safety” on the 8,200-student campus and put students under lockdown for about an hour. At Alabama State University, which sits near downtown Montgomery and has an enrollment of about 3,500, students were ordered to shelter-in-place as police searched each building on campus.

About two hours later, the university said that it had received the “all-clear” from police. However, the school said that while the “immediate threat has been resolved” students were asked to shelter in place in their dorms and classes were cancelled for the remainder of the day.

Clark Atlanta University in Georgia, Virginia State University, Hampton University in Virginia and Bethune-Cookman University in Florida also reported threats.

Precautionary measures came at a time of heightened worry on school campuses over violence following the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk at a Utah Valley University and a shooting at a Colorado high school.

Other HBCUs that did not receive threats announced that they, too, were tightening security.

South Carolina State University required anyone coming on campus, in Orangeburg, to show a photo ID after the threats started surfacing. Spelman College in Atlanta, Georgia — which neighbors a university that did receive a threat — issued a lockdown Thursday and said it was amping up security measures.

At the start of the school year, at least a dozen college campuses received hoax calls about active shooters. The realistic-sounding calls, some of which had gunshots that could be heard in the background, prompted universities to issue lockdowns with directions to “run, hide, fight.”

——

Cline reported from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Associated Press Writers Kimberly Chandler in Montgomery, Alabama, and Jeffrey Collins in Columbia, South Carolina