Supreme Court allows enforcement of Mississippi social media age verification law

The Supreme Court has refused to block enforcement of a Mississippi law aimed at regulating the use of social media by children

Mark Sherman
Thursday 14 August 2025 14:16 EDT

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to block enforcement of a Mississippi law aimed at regulating the use of social media by children, an issue of growing national concern.

The justices rejected an emergency appeal from a tech industry group that is challenging laws passed in Mississippi and other states that require social media users to verify their ages.

NetChoice, which brought the lawsuit, argues the Mississippi law threatens privacy rights and unconstitutionally restricts the free expression of users of all ages.

