Pilot, 2 health care workers killed in crash of medical helicopter in Mississippi are identified
Authorities on Tuesday identified the two health care workers and a pilot who all died in the crash of a medical helicopter in a wooded area of Mississippi
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Authorities on Tuesday identified the two health care workers and a pilot who all died in the crash of a medical helicopter in a wooded area of Mississippi.
Killed in Monday's crash were crew members Jakob Kindt, 37, of Tupelo, Mississippi, and Dustin Pope, 35, of Philadelphia, Mississippi, the University of Mississippi Medical Center said in a statement. The pilot, Cal Wesolowski, 62, of Starkville, Mississippi, also died. Wesolowski worked for the Med-Trans Corp., which partners with health care systems and agencies to provide medical flights.
The helicopter was returning to its base in Columbus, Mississippi, from a patient transport when it crashed in Madison County around 12:30 p.m. Monday, the University of Mississippi Medical Center’s vice chancellor for health affairs, Dr. LouAnn Woodward, said at a news conference.
“The entire Medical Center family is heartbroken over this,” Woodward said.
The Federal Aviation Administration and other authorities are investigating.