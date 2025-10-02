Woman sues Mississippi police over son's killing

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The mother of a 25-year-old Black man who was fatally shot by police is suing the officers involved, the Mississippi Capitol Police and the Mississippi Department of Public Safety, among others.

Arkela Lewis' son, Jaylen Lewis, was shot by Capitol Police during a traffic stop on Sept. 25, 2022. Two officers involved, Stephen Frederick and Michael Rhinewalt, were indicted for manslaughter in March. Both have entered not guilty pleas and are no longer employed with DPS.

According to the lawsuit, Frederick, Rhinewalt and other Capitol Police officers were conducting a drug operation when they pulled Lewis over. He reversed his car into a police vehicle, and officers opened fire.

“Jaylen (did not) brandish a weapon, reach for a weapon, make any violent gestures, threaten anyone or otherwise take any actions that could reasonably be perceived as endangering officers,” the lawsuit says.

Arkela Lewis, who has spoken out against Capitol Police, is asking the court to force DPS and Capitol Police to adopt a policy that would “prevent future instances of the type of misconduct” that led to her son's death.

She is also seeking compensation for emotional damages.

“The Mississippi Department of Public Safety is aware of the lawsuit and does not comment on pending litigation,” Bailey Martin, a spokesperson for the department, wrote in a statement.

Rhinewalt and another Capitol Police officer are also being sued by another woman, Sherita Harris, who says she was shot in the head by Rhinewalt during a pursuit after a traffic stop, also in 2022.

The officers have said the car Harris was in fled after they exited their patrol vehicle, and they heard gunshots from the car as they gave chase, according to court records.

Two officers involved in that shooting, including Rhinewalt, have been indicted on aggravated assault charges. They have both pleaded not guilty.

The Associated Press made multiple attempts to reach Rhinewalt and Frederick, but did not immediately receive a response.