5th arrest made in connection with shooting that left 6 dead in Mississippi, FBI says

A fifth person has been arrested and charged with capital murder in a weekend shooting that left six dead and more than a dozen injured in a small Mississippi town, the FBI said.

Terrogernal S. Martin, 33, was arrested Tuesday and received a $1 million cash bond, according to the FBI in Jackson. Additional arrests are pending, the agency said without elaborating.

The arrest comes a day after the FBI announced that Teviyon L. Powell, 29, William Bryant, 29, and Morgan Lattimore, 25, are charged with capital murder, while Latoya A. Powell, 44, is charged with attempted murder in the Friday night shooting.

It was not immediately clear Tuesday whether any of the five people charged had an attorney who could comment on the charges.

Washington County Coroner LaQuesha Watkins said four people died at the scene: Oreshama Johnson, 41, Calvin Plant, 19, Shelbyona Powell, 25, and Kaslyn Johnson, 18. She said the coroner's office in Hinds County called to say another victim, 18-year-old Amos Brand Jr. had died from his injuries. Her office also got notice from the Shelby County medical examiner that JaMichael Jones, 34, had also died from his injuries.

The shooting came as people celebrated homecoming weekend in downtown Leland, in the rural northwest Delta region, shortly after a high school football game. It was the deadliest of several shootings across Mississippi over the weekend. Other shootings were reported at two Mississippi universities on Saturday, as those schools celebrated their homecoming weekends.

Authorities have not disclosed a possible motive for Friday night’s shooting in Leland, but the FBI has said the gunfire appears to have been “sparked by a disagreement among several individuals.”