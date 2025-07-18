Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Minnesota lawmaker convicted of felony burglary for breaking into estranged stepmother’s home

A Minnesota state senator has been convicted of burglary for breaking into her estranged stepmother’s home

Steve Karnowski
Friday 18 July 2025 17:14 EDT

A Minnesota state senator was convicted of burglary Friday for breaking into her estranged stepmother’s home, allegedly in search of her father’s ashes and other mementos.

The jury found Nicole Mitchell, 51, guilty of first-degree burglary and possession of burglary tools.

The Democrat from the St. Paul suburb of Woodbury has maintained her innocence and refused to resign since her arrest in the early hours of April 22, 2024, at her stepmother’s home in the northwestern Minnesota city of Detroit Lakes.

Mitchell insisted in her testimony that she went there purely to check on her stepmother, who has Alzheimer’s disease. And she said she initially lied when she told police repeatedly the night of her arrest that she went there in search of her late father’s ashes and other items of sentimental value. She testified that she didn’t want to further upset her stepmother by expressing concern about her well-being.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in