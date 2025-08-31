Pope Leo XIV denounces 'pandemic of arms' as he prays for victims of Minnesota school shooting
Pope Leo XIV on Sunday denounced the “pandemic of arms, large and small,” as he prayed publicly for the victims of the shooting during a Catholic school Mass in the United States
Sunday 31 August 2025 06:34 EDT
History’s first U.S. pope spoke in English as he appealed for an end to the “logic of weapons” and for a culture of fraternity to prevail, during his Sunday noon blessing from his studio overlooking St. Peter’s Square.